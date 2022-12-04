iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.75 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

