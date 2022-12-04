iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Trimmed by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.18. 3,393,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,251. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

