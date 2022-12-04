Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Down 15.4% in November

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itiquira Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITQ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Itiquira Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $10.05 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

About Itiquira Acquisition

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.