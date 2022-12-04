Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $74.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,375 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 677.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Jabil by 2,786.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 231.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

