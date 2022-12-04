Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCIC. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 913,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.05.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

