Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JXN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 452,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,449,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

