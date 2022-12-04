Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

About Hang Seng Bank

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.92%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

