Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.15 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $53.15 million and $70,910.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,146.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010581 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00242780 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03065953 USD and is up 18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $62,550.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

