John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $11,610,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 169.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 56,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,993. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

