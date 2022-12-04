Johns Hopkins University Invests $15.60 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,597,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after buying an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,923,404. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

