Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $68.12. 3,895,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,557. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

