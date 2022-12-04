Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $567,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of STLD opened at $109.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

