Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

