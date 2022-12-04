Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

NYSE AMT opened at $219.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average of $239.79.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

