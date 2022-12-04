Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 214 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

