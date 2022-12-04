Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.