JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €29.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($27.22) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($24.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.65 ($20.26) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.75. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.11) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.69).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.