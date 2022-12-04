JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €87.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($89.69) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($65.05) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of LEG opened at €62.52 ($64.45) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($101.55). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.65.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

