JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 ($52.64) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,018 ($48.07).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,408 ($40.77) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,541.50 ($30.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.61). The company has a market capitalization of £76.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,409.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

