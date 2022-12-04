JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBTYA. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.