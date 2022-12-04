JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 100 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.61).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

