JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 100 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.32) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 134.18 ($1.61).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,519.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 89.87 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
