Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $37,218,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.56. 2,501,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

