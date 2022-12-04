Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 147.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.76. 1,857,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,157. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -988.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

