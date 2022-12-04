Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,427 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.13. 2,218,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,248. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

