Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Crown comprises 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

CCK traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 750,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

