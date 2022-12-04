Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

KAI opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 48.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the third quarter worth $95,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

