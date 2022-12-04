Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.67% of IG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,838,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in IG Acquisition by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 858,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IG Acquisition by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

