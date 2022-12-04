Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) by 762.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,393 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I by 71.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 666,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 277,668 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.61.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

