Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Thrive Acquisition worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THAC. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Performance

Thrive Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Thrive Acquisition Company Profile

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

