Karpus Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 479.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,825 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $987,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,355,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAK opened at $10.17 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

