Karpus Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.11% of Goldenstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDST opened at $10.01 on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Goldenstone Acquisition Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

