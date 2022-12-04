Karpus Management Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.2% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.