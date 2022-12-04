Karpus Management Inc. Sells 65,275 Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 4.85% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAAA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

