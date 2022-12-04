Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,438.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 116,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $59.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

