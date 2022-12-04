Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0070 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $103.79 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,879,727,485 coins and its circulating supply is 14,879,734,952 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

