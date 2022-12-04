Kava Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Kava has a total market cap of $309.25 million and $17.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005316 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 339,649,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,682,062 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

