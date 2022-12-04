Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,688 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 111.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.