Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

