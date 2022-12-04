Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 1,053.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,638 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

