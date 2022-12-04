Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Shares of SYK opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

