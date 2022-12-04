Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

NYSE:DG opened at $243.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

