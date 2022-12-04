Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 297,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.35 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.