Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 464 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.