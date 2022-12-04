Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 626 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

