Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 887 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

