Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.74 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.