KeyCorp Raises VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $35.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

