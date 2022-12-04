Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KVSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 7,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,727. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 812,476 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 682,276 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 651,558 shares during the period.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

