Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. 568,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,820,000 after acquiring an additional 811,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.