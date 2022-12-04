Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
NYSE:KRC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.18. 568,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
