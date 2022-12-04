Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.