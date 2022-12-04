Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

